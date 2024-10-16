Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Prospect Financial Services LLC

Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Prospect Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.

VIG opened at $200.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $201.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.27.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

