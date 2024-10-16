Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Purchased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peirce Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ESGV opened at $102.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.90. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

