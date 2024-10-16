Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,899,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,403,000 after purchasing an additional 482,426 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.