Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $130.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.83 and a 200 day moving average of $121.65.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

