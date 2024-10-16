Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,331. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.40. The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.49 and a 12-month high of $268.63.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

