Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Acquired by Prospect Financial Services LLC

Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of Prospect Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,116.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $79.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.27 and a 200-day moving average of $77.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

