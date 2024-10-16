Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of First United Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 75,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,410,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 93,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,672,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT opened at $249.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $252.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

