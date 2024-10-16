Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Stock Holdings Lifted by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VONG. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $97.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.18. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.85 and a 12-month high of $98.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.