Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Stock Holdings Cut by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VONV. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,650,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,072,000 after buying an additional 268,303 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 185.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 288,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,649,000 after acquiring an additional 186,989 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,264,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,857,000 after purchasing an additional 149,680 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 33,848.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 115,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 12.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 753,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,700,000 after purchasing an additional 84,477 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VONV stock opened at $84.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $84.88.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.437 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

