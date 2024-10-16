Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,488 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 22.8% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $124,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safeguard Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 33,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $533.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $483.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $515.00 and its 200-day moving average is $497.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $537.98.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

