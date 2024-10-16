Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Mason & Associates LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Mason & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Mason & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mason & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $9,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average of $50.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

