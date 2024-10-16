Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Position Increased by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VTEB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 295,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,579. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.