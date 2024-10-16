Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $176.53 and last traded at $176.26, with a volume of 147055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.31.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

