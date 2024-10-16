Verge Trading Up 6.1% This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $65.71 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,959.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $364.35 or 0.00536121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009032 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00105289 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00028902 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.88 or 0.00227903 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00028965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00075478 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

