Vertu Motors plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.90 (LON:VTU)

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Vertu Motors Stock Performance

Shares of LON VTU opened at GBX 61.20 ($0.80) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.72. Vertu Motors has a 12 month low of GBX 56.70 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 88.02 ($1.15). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 65.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 70.99. The stock has a market cap of £201.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 861.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Vertu Motors alerts:

Vertu Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, vans, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

Receive News & Ratings for Vertu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.