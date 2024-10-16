Vertu Motors plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.90 (LON:VTU)

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Vertu Motors Stock Performance
Shares of LON VTU opened at GBX 61.20 ($0.80) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.72. Vertu Motors has a 12 month low of GBX 56.70 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 88.02 ($1.15). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 65.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 70.99. The stock has a market cap of £201.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 861.43 and a beta of 1.15.
Vertu Motors Company Profile
