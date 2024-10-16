Verum Partners LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Verum Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,932 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Tesla by 3.2% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tesla from $215.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.72.

Tesla stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,879,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,608,688. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.57. The company has a market cap of $705.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $271.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

