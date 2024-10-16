Verum Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Verum Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Verum Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.55. 277,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,796,164. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.40. The stock has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

