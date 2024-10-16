Verum Partners LLC Sells 2,195 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Verum Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Verum Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $18,967,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $346.70. The stock had a trading volume of 21,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,512. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.38 and a fifty-two week high of $353.52. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $335.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

