Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 484897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -601.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

