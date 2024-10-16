Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 578.48 ($7.55) and traded as high as GBX 592 ($7.73). Vietnam Enterprise shares last traded at GBX 581 ($7.59), with a volume of 335,751 shares changing hands.

Vietnam Enterprise Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 578.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 585.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 247.74 and a current ratio of 500.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -631.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Vietnam Enterprise Company Profile

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

