Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Piper Sandler

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VNOM. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Viper Energy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Viper Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of VNOM opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. Viper Energy has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $52.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.06.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $216.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 23.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,481,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $326,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,333 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 16.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,410,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $246,566,000 after buying an additional 923,276 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Viper Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,001,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,434,000 after buying an additional 496,131 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,085,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,282,000 after acquiring an additional 224,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Viper Energy by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,934,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,703,000 after acquiring an additional 634,036 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

