Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 8,581 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,958 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $68,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Tesla by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.21. The stock had a trading volume of 25,150,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,685,891. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $271.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.