Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,275,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.48% of LKQ worth $50,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 167.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. LKQ’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,604.30. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,500 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,281,923.65. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,604.30. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

