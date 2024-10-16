Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $46.30 Million Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,343,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 1.18% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $46,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.0% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.8% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 12,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HASI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.18. The company had a trading volume of 138,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $36.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.98.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 69.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 80.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HASI. B. Riley upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

