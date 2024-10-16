Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,651 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $55,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 816.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. KGH Ltd increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 187,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 52,452 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter valued at $884,000. 40.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 0.2 %

WFG stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.71. 45,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,522. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $102.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

