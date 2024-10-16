Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,311 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $76,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $979.29.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $912.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,086. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $547.61 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $916.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $855.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $867.20 billion, a PE ratio of 133.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

