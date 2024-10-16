Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $496.25 and last traded at $496.25, with a volume of 25 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $495.00.
Watsco Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.77.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%.
Watsco Dividend Announcement
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Watsco
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.