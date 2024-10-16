Watsco (WSO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Watsco to post earnings of $4.84 per share for the quarter.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Watsco to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO traded up $6.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $499.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,333. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $338.58 and a fifty-two week high of $520.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $479.54 and a 200-day moving average of $471.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 82.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Watsco from $522.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

