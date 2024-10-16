Webster Financial (WBS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect Webster Financial to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.91 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Webster Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Webster Financial Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of WBS stock opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $36.36 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average is $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.
In related news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,539 shares in the company, valued at $951,366.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,366.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $245,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,853.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.
