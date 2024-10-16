Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 15,968 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.07% of Gates Industrial worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,008,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,954 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,750,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,526 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,665,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,482 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,921,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,477,000 after buying an additional 1,037,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wilson S. Neely bought 11,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $200,793.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,800. The trade was a -200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $885.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 31st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on GTES. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

