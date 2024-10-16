Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,107 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in KBR were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of KBR by 17.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in KBR by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in KBR by 0.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KBR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,968. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on KBR from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on KBR

KBR Price Performance

Shares of KBR opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.77. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.10.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 2.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

KBR Company Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.