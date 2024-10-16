Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,745 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBH. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $71.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.