Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,940 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.08% of Belden worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDC. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Belden by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Belden by 662.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Belden from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $118.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.54 and a 52-week high of $123.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.41.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $604.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.32 million. Belden had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 3.91%.

In related news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $658,615.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,001.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy E. Calderon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.98, for a total transaction of $239,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,444.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $658,615.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,001.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,318 shares of company stock worth $1,020,715. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

