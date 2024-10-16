Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,246 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,947 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in QCR were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in QCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the first quarter worth $116,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in QCR during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QCR during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $79.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.00.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. QCR had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $150.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.58%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of QCR in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

