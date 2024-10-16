Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,366 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.11% of QuidelOrtho worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 907.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 17,095.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.74. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.51 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 65.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

QDEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

In other QuidelOrtho news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 65,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $2,239,500.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,562,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,394,478.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,208,321 shares of company stock worth $47,059,086 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

