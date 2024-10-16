Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 96.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.51. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $91.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.86.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 274.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brinker International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Brinker International from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

