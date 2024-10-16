Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 596.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 225,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,113,000 after buying an additional 192,791 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 141,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.58.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,328,521.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,814.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,590 shares of company stock valued at $11,483,981 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $249.31 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $183.64 and a twelve month high of $258.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.79.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

