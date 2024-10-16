Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,557 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the first quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 4,375.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Olin in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Olin from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Olin Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of OLN stock opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.26%. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

