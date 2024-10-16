Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 497,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after buying an additional 100,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,595,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $556,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,020 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,261,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,791,000 after purchasing an additional 197,555 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.12.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

