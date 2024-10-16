Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 14,317 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,317 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 707.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,563,000 after purchasing an additional 504,873 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 213.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 735,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,663,000 after buying an additional 501,259 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 30.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,069,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,141,000 after buying an additional 252,473 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 20.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,401,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,015,000 after acquiring an additional 237,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,980,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,197,000 after acquiring an additional 167,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $117,082.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,254.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HWC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

NASDAQ HWC opened at $53.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.49. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.11 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.30%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

