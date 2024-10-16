Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 14,344 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,344 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.36% of Ingevity worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its holdings in Ingevity by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.43. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $56.29. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.58 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 27.85%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ingevity from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ingevity from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

