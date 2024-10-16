Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys Shares of 6,824 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,824 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 411.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $201.98 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $306.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.23.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,757 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on First Solar from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.84.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

