Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.86.

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PWR stock opened at $305.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.72. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $313.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Quanta Services news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,297.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.