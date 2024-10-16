Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,416,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,369,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060,511 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,695,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,679,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,949 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 116.3% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,784,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,352,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186,133 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 669.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,721,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,226.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,983,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of TSM opened at $187.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $84.95 and a twelve month high of $194.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4871 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

