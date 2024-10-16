Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 700 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in WesBanco during the second quarter worth $88,000.
WesBanco Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WSBCP opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.66. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $25.49.
WesBanco Company Profile
WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.
