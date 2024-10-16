Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 700 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in WesBanco during the second quarter worth $88,000.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBCP opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.66. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $25.49.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

WesBanco Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.