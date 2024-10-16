Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 99,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $832,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $485,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $3,666,000.

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.99. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $41.99.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

