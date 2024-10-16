Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 3,023 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 172.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

CSX Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

