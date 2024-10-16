Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 4,607 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.47. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.36.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

