Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 57 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $242.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.53.

Progressive Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $251.60 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $149.14 and a 52 week high of $260.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.77 and its 200-day moving average is $223.34. The firm has a market cap of $147.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $4,859,739.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,836,041.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $4,859,739.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at $64,836,041.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $850,689.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,247.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,383 shares of company stock worth $33,446,453. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

