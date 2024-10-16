WhiteCoin Reaches Market Cap of $9.29 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 16th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $9.29 million and $117,752.25 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009011 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00103584 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011267 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000087 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

